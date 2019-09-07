Wade G W & Stake in Southern Co (SO) Has Lifted as Stock Price Rose; Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Decreased Its Stake

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.98. About 1,389 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 52,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 196,695 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 143,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 4.68M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 468 shares to 804 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of America De invested in 1,200 shares. James Investment Inc holds 0% or 7,350 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 68,728 shares. Blackrock reported 1,104 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc holds 179,808 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Ltd has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) for 191,400 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 2 shares. Vista Partners has 359,482 shares.

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Chairman Donald Boone Passes Away – PRNewswire” on May 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2 for 1 Stock Split – PR Newswire” published on May 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company: An Underrated, Highly Overlooked Company Poised To Deliver Strong Long-Term Returns – Seeking Alpha” on January 13, 2016. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. – MarketWatch” published on October 17, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Announces Changes to Management and the Board of Directors – PR Newswire” with publication date: February 08, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 265,076 shares. Moon Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Steinberg Asset Mgmt owns 122,835 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Twin Mgmt owns 16,850 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Girard Partners Ltd holds 0.05% or 5,293 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 54,375 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Limited Liability reported 4,738 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 36,190 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited accumulated 0.22% or 83,880 shares. Burke Herbert Bankshares Trust accumulated 7,229 shares. Btim Corporation invested in 8,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 5,011 shares to 25,355 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,246 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why I Like The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.