Wade G W & Has Lifted Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $381,696; Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Cut Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $2.30 Million as Stock Price Rose

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 12,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, down from 113,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $220.94. About 1.89M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 04/04/2018 – RENISHAW PLC RSW.L : GOLDMAN SACHS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE 5500P; 07/03/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – BANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUES SA BCP.LS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 0.30 EUROS FROM 0.24 EUROS; 26/03/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs investigates historic claim of attempted rape; 09/03/2018 – Banking analyst Dick Bove calls possible Blankfein exit from Goldman ‘wonderful’ news; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 30/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/04/2018 – Investors shouldn’t worry about the latest round of trade policy retaliation between the U.S. and China, according to Goldman Sachs

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 2,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,603 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, up from 102,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.82. About 2.14 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Tech Grilled On Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Profitconfidential.com and their article: “Wall Streetâ€™s Increasing Presence in Pot Will Spark Huge Growth Among Marijuana Stocks – Profit Confidential” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of stock or 9,620 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Earnings and trade optimism push Wall St. toward record high – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dow Stocks Not to Overlook Tuesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 4,610 shares to 145,391 shares, valued at $19.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,598 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

