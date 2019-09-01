Wade G W & Position in 3M Co (MMM) Has Boosted by $358,938 as Stock Declined; Harvey Investment Co Upped Wabtec (WAB) Position

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 1,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 68,083 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 66,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.87 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 972,350 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video)

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 43,474 shares to 75,483 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,230 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Ins Communications stated it has 11,000 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has 0.33% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 89,334 shares. Fcg Advisors Llc reported 0.27% stake. 56,257 were reported by Tdam Usa. Wheatland Advsr has 2.4% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tci Wealth Inc reported 19,686 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited accumulated 8,643 shares or 0.2% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 1.07 million shares. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). American National Bank & Trust reported 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,019 are held by Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. 1,447 are owned by Valmark Advisers Inc. Maple Mngmt reported 8,287 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.31% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.48M shares. Charter reported 1.85% stake.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,325 shares to 357,482 shares, valued at $22.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,004 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. The insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold 16.97M shares worth $1.19 billion. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider DeNinno David L bought $193,530.