Wade G W & Has Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Position; Harley-davidson (HOG) Shorts Lowered By 2.57%

Wade G W & Inc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 46.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wade G W & Inc sold 11,321 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Wade G W & Inc holds 13,256 shares with $712,000 value, down from 24,577 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $196.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 5.53 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Veltio Becomes Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Member; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins round in long-running copyright fight with Google; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data

Harley-davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) had a decrease of 2.57% in short interest. HOG’s SI was 16.01M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.57% from 16.44 million shares previously. With 1.86M avg volume, 9 days are for Harley-davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)’s short sellers to cover HOG’s short positions. The SI to Harley-davidson Inc’s float is 9.9%. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.67. About 716,396 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N – EXPECT NEW THAILAND MANUFACTURING PLANT TO BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO COMMENTS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 23.5%-25%; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harley-Davidson’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDON HOG.N SAYS PUNITIVE, RETALIATORY TARIFF ON ITS MOTORCYCLES IN ANY MARKET WOULD HAVE ‘SIGNIFICANT IMPACT’ ON SALES; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOG 1Q EPS $1.03, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Rev $1.36B; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q MOTORCYCLE/PRODUCTS REV. $1.36B, EST. $1.24B; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Operating Margin 9.5%-10.5% of Revenue

Among 2 analysts covering Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Harley-Davidson had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HOG in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold Harley-Davidson, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.43% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Kentucky-based Hl Financial Svcs Llc has invested 0.37% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Federated Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). 862,014 were accumulated by Bancshares Of America Corp De. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 26,443 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 13,529 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 1.25M shares. Jfs Wealth Lc holds 0.01% or 815 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust accumulated 1,604 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc (Wy) holds 0.01% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Lc owns 3.88M shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. M&T Retail Bank invested in 13,185 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 11,263 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 1,411 shares.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company has market cap of $5.67 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. It has a 12.08 P/E ratio. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, makes, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Harley-Davidson Has Big Plans for Small Motorcycles in China – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Harley-Davidson Stock Fell 12.1% Last Month – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Southwest Sees More MAX Delays; Harley Heads to China – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 20 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Oracle had 46 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Monday, March 11 to “Reduce”. As per Wednesday, January 9, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Tuesday, January 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $53 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Tuesday, May 21. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5900 target. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Wade G W & Inc increased Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 43,817 shares to 225,443 valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 5,829 shares and now owns 160,898 shares. Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd was raised too.