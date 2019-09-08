Wade G W & Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Position by $381,696; Greenhaven Associates Has Upped Its Holding in Quanta Svcs (PWR) by $2.07 Million as Stock Declined

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.16M, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.22. About 642,154 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 2,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 105,603 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, up from 102,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 36,750 shares to 4.34M shares, valued at $157.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 82,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.97M shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 43,474 shares to 75,483 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 36,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,798 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).