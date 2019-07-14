Wade G W & Has Cut Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $600,013; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Cut Position in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) as Market Value Rose

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 1,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,094 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 3,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $6.11 during the last trading session, reaching $739.28. About 40,316 shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 16.70% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – ON MAY 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A U.S. $300 MLN FIVE-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC); 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO. REPORTS PROPOSED $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 24/05/2018 – Schoology Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Justin Serrano as President; 03/04/2018 – Curtis and DeWitte Named CEOs of Graham Healthcare Group; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $9.04; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – Graham Holdings: Justin DeWitte Named CEO of Graham Healthcare Group Hospice; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Net $43M

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 46.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc analyzed 11,321 shares as the company's stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,256 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 24,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $199.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 10.59 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 20,831 shares to 246,669 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 21.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,162 shares to 20,798 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).