Wade G W & Stake In Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Was Has Raised; First Trust Advisors LP Has Increased Its Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) as Share Price Rose

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 33.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 26,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 106,458 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.49M, up from 79,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.65M shares traded or 5.82% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 6,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 203,546 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.32M, up from 197,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 14,402 shares to 2,690 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,150 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $53.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 145,857 shares to 690,717 shares, valued at $70.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 47,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,806 shares, and cut its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.