Wade G W & Has Boosted By $470,110 Its Extra Space Storage (EXR) Holding; First Of Long Island (FLIC) Sentiment Is 1.59

First Of Long Island Corp (FLIC) investors sentiment is 1.59 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is neither positive nor negative, as only 46 funds started new and increased positions, while 29 decreased and sold equity positions in First Of Long Island Corp. The funds in our database now own: 13.67 million shares, up from 13.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding First Of Long Island Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 27 Increased: 32 New Position: 14.

Wade G W & Inc increased Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) stake by 4.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wade G W & Inc acquired 4,435 shares as Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)’s stock rose 6.04%. The Wade G W & Inc holds 94,307 shares with $10.01M value, up from 89,872 last quarter. Extra Space Storage Inc now has $15.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $116.88. About 368,719 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr

More notable recent The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces CEO Succession – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Increases in Earnings for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend of $.17 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The First of Long Island Corporation Announces Approval of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding firm for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. The company has market cap of $587.17 million. The Company’s deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products. It has a 14.42 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans.

The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 14,946 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) has declined 5.87% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC)

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation for 53,150 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 264,475 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.22% invested in the company for 85,000 shares. The New York-based United Asset Strategies Inc. has invested 0.2% in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,060 shares.

Analysts await The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FLIC’s profit will be $10.61M for 13.84 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by The First of Long Island Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Capital Management holds 0.09% or 10,125 shares in its portfolio. Pggm has 1.98M shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Natixis owns 124,936 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 17,959 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 13,395 shares. Navellier Associate Inc has invested 0.12% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 1.26M shares. Fjarde Ap has 38,521 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Mgmt has invested 0.78% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 229,095 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 65,980 shares. Adelante Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4.34% or 793,943 shares. 179,472 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Communication has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Among 3 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Extra Space Storage has $13100 highest and $11900 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 8.38% above currents $116.88 stock price. Extra Space Storage had 4 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EXR in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating.

More important recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CFO Sells Highlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Wade G W & Inc decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 24,563 shares to 58,415 valued at $10.77M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 13,476 shares and now owns 93,837 shares. Ishares Tr (SHY) was reduced too.