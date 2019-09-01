Wade G W & Lowered Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake as Stock Declined; Corsair Capital Management LP Increased Position in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by $9.14 Million

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 20,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 146,246 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 167,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 220.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 101,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 147,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32M, up from 46,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $123.26. About 135,489 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.17% or 309,067 shares. Davenport And Ltd holds 1.2% or 1.79 million shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 13,495 shares. 20,269 are held by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. St Germain D J Company stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ajo LP owns 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 42,001 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,101 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 753,812 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 322,606 shares. The New Jersey-based Redwood Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.93% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Chickasaw Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 9,933 shares. Orleans Capital Management La holds 0.89% or 21,470 shares. New York-based Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABMD, IFF, NTAP and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: Trading Near Historic Lows Here – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,734 shares to 68,083 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 28,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of stock. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsr has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co invested in 2,370 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Communications Limited Liability Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 123,576 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 52,606 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company has 3,215 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 158,508 were reported by Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc. 16,231 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company. Bluecrest Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 136,071 were reported by D E Shaw & Co Inc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.05% or 13,339 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% stake. 227,200 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp.