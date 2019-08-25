Wade G W & Has Increased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position By $600,387; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Upped Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) Position By $568,392

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) stake by 21.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc acquired 8,612 shares as Occidental Petrol Co (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 48,383 shares with $3.20 million value, up from 39,771 last quarter. Occidental Petrol Co now has $37.90B valuation. The stock decreased 5.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 12.24M shares traded or 28.12% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO

Wade G W & Inc increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 3.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wade G W & Inc acquired 5,829 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Wade G W & Inc holds 160,898 shares with $16.72M value, up from 155,069 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $49.18B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94M shares traded or 9.57% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $112.25’s average target is -3.17% below currents $115.93 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of WM in report on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 4.04M shares. Perritt Cap Management has 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4,698 shares. 2,200 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Llc. Frontier stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Community Finance Gru Limited holds 0.15% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 4,247 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 2,660 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 0.88% or 34,651 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation accumulated 508,361 shares. 6,129 were reported by Birch Hill Invest Advisors Lc. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has 0.1% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Corporation has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0.26% or 310,302 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp accumulated 14,990 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 12,910 shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 34.20% above currents $42.37 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, August 23 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 29 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $70 target. JP Morgan downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, August 13 to “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Monday, April 22. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, August 16. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. On Tuesday, June 11 Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Inv Advisors Ltd Liability owns 900 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 36,549 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Manufacturers Life The has 854,349 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.48% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 3,711 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Llc holds 589,826 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Lc invested 0.31% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 21,209 shares. Albert D Mason holds 0.36% or 7,483 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 820,938 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 952,190 shares. M&R Cap owns 2,191 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Violich Capital Mngmt invested 0.69% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Maryland Capital Mngmt reported 3,748 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.