Wade G W & Has Upped Its Extra Space Storage (EXR) Holding by $470,110; Coherent (COHR) Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Raised Stake

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 94,307 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.01M, up from 89,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.12. About 1.01 million shares traded or 24.95% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The hedge fund held 28,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.84. About 218,521 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – COHERENT 2Q ADJ EPS $3.37, EST. $3.49

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold COHR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 24.24 million shares or 0.67% more from 24.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 484,319 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 41,617 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 717,022 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.02% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Alphaone Service Ltd Com has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Ameritas Ptnrs Inc stated it has 7,038 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 245,439 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Ser Inc has invested 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Prudential Financial holds 0% or 15,214 shares. Blair William & Communications Il invested in 0% or 2,485 shares. State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 13,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 24,159 shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) or 1,152 shares. Central Corp owns 350,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Company holds 1,965 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP reported 700 shares stake. Principal Grp reported 3.12 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa has 4,999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset reported 16,078 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Company holds 17,003 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated owns 430,941 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Jpmorgan Chase reported 349,290 shares. Cap Rech Glob Investors, a California-based fund reported 3.36M shares. State Street owns 9.01M shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) or 2,225 shares.