Wade G W & Upped Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Covered By 1 Bulls

Wade G W & Inc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 2.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wade G W & Inc acquired 5,032 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Wade G W & Inc holds 197,538 shares with $20.55M value, up from 192,506 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $290.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 57.20% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency

Among 2 analysts covering Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chart Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Gabelli to “Hold”. See Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $90.0000 100.0000

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley 90.0000

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $117 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr Lp holds 0.31% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Maple Management Incorporated has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 9,357 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 3,940 shares. Waverton Investment Mgmt owns 15,520 shares. Horan Capital Mngmt stated it has 77,073 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 263,136 shares. 418,365 are owned by Shell Asset. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 36,540 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Karpus owns 2,754 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 176,168 shares. Arvest State Bank Division invested in 1.12% or 155,528 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 67,874 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Grimes holds 16,655 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $249.74 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million was sold by Taylor David S. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. $1.98 million worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. Shares for $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million worth of stock or 22,264 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of PG in report on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 21. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating.

Wade G W & Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IWP) stake by 4,610 shares to 145,391 valued at $19.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 19,606 shares and now owns 107,313 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chart Industries Supplies Nitro Beverages Nasdaq:GTLS – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chart Industries (GTLS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chart Industries Is Getting Ready to Ride a Massive Wave of LNG – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chart Industries Really Just Getting Started – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Top Stocks Set to Gain This Week on Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Chart Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Energy & Chemicals , Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. It has a 27.35 P/E ratio. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems for natural gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and industrial gas applications.