Wade G W & Has Lowered By $907,687 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; Cannell Capital Lifted Its Lee Enterprises (LEE) Holding

Wade G W & Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 10.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wade G W & Inc sold 8,987 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Wade G W & Inc holds 76,598 shares with $7.75 million value, down from 85,585 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $335.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $104.83. About 5.42M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 25/05/2018 – publity guides its asset management mandate with the successful sale of an office portfolio to J.P. Morgan Asset Management and LGT Capital Partners; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Composite PMI: Summary; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of JP Morgan’s New Blockchain Plan -; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Cannell Capital Llc increased Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE) stake by 12.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Capital Llc acquired 312,986 shares as Lee Enterprises Inc (LEE)’s stock declined 22.78%. The Cannell Capital Llc holds 2.73 million shares with $9.00 million value, up from 2.41M last quarter. Lee Enterprises Inc now has $113.14M valuation. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 50,609 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has declined 30.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE)

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.78 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $140 highest and $116 lowest target. $130’s average target is 24.01% above currents $104.83 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform”.

Wade G W & Inc increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 142,835 shares to 294,788 valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 7,884 shares and now owns 162,669 shares. United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) was raised too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M on Tuesday, April 16.

