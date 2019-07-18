Wade G W & Has Lowered Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake; Bp Wealth Management Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 1.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 6,929 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 348,773 shares with $18.83 million value, down from 355,702 last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $244.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 2.08M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO

Wade G W & Inc decreased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 35.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wade G W & Inc sold 9,605 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)’s stock rose 14.43%. The Wade G W & Inc holds 17,092 shares with $2.34M value, down from 26,697 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $39.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $152.14. About 149,885 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 15/03/2018 – American Travelers Lose Confidence In Cruise Ships’ Ability To Handle Medical Emergencies; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV)

Among 2 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Travelers Companies had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.73M for 15.46 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.07 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $57 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $47 target in Thursday, February 14 report. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, June 25.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of stock was bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter And Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 15,232 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beach Investment Counsel Pa owns 62,234 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% or 361,235 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Llc invested in 7.83M shares. Cadence National Bank Na owns 88,432 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 51,191 shares. Maryland-based Wms Prtn Limited has invested 0.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Umb Bancorporation N A Mo invested in 177,424 shares or 0.29% of the stock. First Tru Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Community Svcs Group Ltd Com reported 237,688 shares. Inv Advsrs Llc stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stanley reported 0.96% stake. North Star Asset invested in 76,149 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 18,556 shares.