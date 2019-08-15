Wade G W & Has Lifted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Atlas Financial Holdings (AFH) Has 0.63 Sentiment

Wade G W & Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 6.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wade G W & Inc acquired 49,929 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Wade G W & Inc holds 812,442 shares with $65.65M value, up from 762,513 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $285.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 4.76 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (AFH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 15 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 24 cut down and sold their stakes in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 6.03 million shares, down from 8.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Atlas Financial Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 15 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.25 million. The companyÂ’s automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses on the light commercial vehicle sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.356. About 145,821 shares traded. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH) has declined 95.10% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AFH News: 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018 (AFH); 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Management LP Exits Atlas Financial; 09/04/2018 – Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from Nasdaq Due to Timing of Filing on Form 10-K; Subsequently Notified That It is in Compliance; 07/05/2018 – Atlas Financial Expects to Write in Excess of $300 M in Premiums in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene Corpor; 26/04/2018 – Atlas Financial Presenting at Conference May 10; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Atlas Financial Holdings Chief Executive Officer To Participate at Diglln 2018: The Digital Future of Insurance Conference in Austin, TX on May 14, 2018

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. for 845,925 shares. New Vernon Investment Management Llc owns 96,196 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.13% invested in the company for 599,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Ariel Investments Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.69 million shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 29.95% above currents $67.41 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital.

Wade G W & Inc decreased Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) stake by 5,011 shares to 25,355 valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 36,785 shares and now owns 71,798 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.