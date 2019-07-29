Wade G W & Has Cut Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $1.10 Million as Stock Declined; As Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 20,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,246 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 167,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.75M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – REG-CVs of Proposed Members of the Council of JSC Olainfarm; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 1.24 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO COMMENTS ON ASIC CHARGES IN AN EMAILED STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto, Canada and Quebec Governments to Invest Combined C$188M; 12/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY PLANS JOINT BID FOR RIO TINTO’S COAL ASSETS; 09/03/2018 – Rio Tinto’s last two coal mines set to attract bids over $2.5 bln; 18/04/2018 – Danone, Vopak and Rio Tinto were among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Wednesday morning; 13/03/2018 – Rio Tinto’s Mongolian mining woes deepen; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Reduce Debt With $2.25 Bln Bond Purchase, Redemption Plan; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS ASIC’S MOZAMBIQUE CHARGES `WHOLLY UNWARRANTED’; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa, Rio Tinto Say Venture Provides ‘World’s First Carbon-Free Aluminum Smelting Process’; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO 1Q ALUMINIUM OUTPUT 846K TONS; EST 890K

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Co Mi Adv invested in 26,350 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Strategic Financial Incorporated invested in 0.5% or 66,676 shares. California-based Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 167,659 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.06% or 413,864 shares in its portfolio. Chase Counsel Corporation holds 3,939 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research Inc reported 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And has 7,466 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 90,780 shares. Maryland-based Sol Capital Mgmt has invested 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Security National Trust has invested 0.58% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 233 shares. Choate Invest Advisors reported 19,102 shares stake.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 28,761 shares to 255,744 shares, valued at $19.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 142,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21B for 8.17 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. On Friday, March 1 AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 3,410 shares. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.