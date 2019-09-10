Wade G W & Has Boosted Its Holding in Amgen (AMGN) by $4.39 Million as Market Value Rose; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Share Value Declined, Pittenger & Anderson Lowered Its Stake

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 23,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 82,978 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76M, up from 59,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.34. About 4.35M shares traded or 42.51% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 2,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 11,138 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 13,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $167.13. About 267,007 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,277 shares to 181,230 shares, valued at $34.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,825 shares to 23,090 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.