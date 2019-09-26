Wade G W & Has Cut Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position by $2.33 Million; As Bce Com New (BCE) Stock Value Rose, Reaves W H & Company Has Lifted Its Position

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 33.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 145,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 282,447 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, down from 427,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 2.51 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: DT Rtgs, Watch Neg Unaffected By Vodafone Plans; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Akshaya Moondra To Be CFO of Merged Vodafone India, Idea Cellular; 15/05/2018 – New Vodafone CEO Needs `Safe Pair of Hands’ for Deals, Rivalry; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone’s Indus Towers to Merger with Bharti Infratel; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `UNACCEPTABLE’; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes credentials as European telecoms champion; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc Com New (BCE) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 374,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 2.49M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.45 million, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 472,460 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Retirees: How to Earn $529 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Better Buy: BCE (USA) or Shopify (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Alert: 2 High-Yield Stocks to Boost Pension Income in a Low-Rate Environment – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BCE, AT&T reach reciprocal LTE-M roaming deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

