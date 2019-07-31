Wade G W & Has Cut Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $5.53 Million as Stock Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Trimmed Its Position by $2.85 Million

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $8.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1890.51. About 1.25 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 24/04/2018 – Domo Extends Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Help Customers Capture More Value from IoT Data at Scale; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health; 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 29,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,230 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.43 million, down from 210,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $9.12 during the last trading session, reaching $217.9. About 35.22 million shares traded or 32.58% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service; 20/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS ALL SERVICES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 13/03/2018 – Apple will unveil the next generation of iOS and macOS on June 4th. via @verge; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.38 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.