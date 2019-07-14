Wade G W & Stake in Sysco (SYY) Has Lowered by $332,310; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Capital Wealth Planning Cut Its Stake

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 55.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 15,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 28,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.57 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 5,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,837 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 24,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $72.59. About 2.15 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,570 shares to 7,170 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,635 shares, and has risen its stake in 18.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.60 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.09 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Madison Inc has 0.14% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 69,220 shares. 6,537 were reported by Wagner Bowman Corp. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Lc reported 22,059 shares. Sky Inv Gru Inc Limited reported 52,079 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors holds 0.56% or 40,095 shares. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 4.52 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Strategic Finance Service invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 404,106 shares in its portfolio. 299,101 were accumulated by Private Mngmt Gru Inc. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 3.49 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,051 shares. State Street Corp invested in 36.25M shares. Sprucegrove Mgmt Ltd holds 124,800 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Libby Russell T. sold $3.81M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 60,156 shares.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 43,817 shares to 225,443 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 4,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95 million for 16.96 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Invest Limited Com stated it has 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 2,446 shares. 48,400 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Mairs & has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division invested 0.23% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited reported 13,500 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 1,105 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 39,157 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 1.85M shares. 578,208 are owned by Hsbc Holdings Public Limited. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% or 805 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.11% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hilton Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 565 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.07% or 3.67M shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 41,833 shares.