Wade G W & Has Increased Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position; 5 Analysts Bullish Cigna (CI)

Wade G W & Inc increased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 148.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wade G W & Inc acquired 255,828 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Wade G W & Inc holds 427,853 shares with $7.78M value, up from 172,025 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $51.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 1.74 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 20/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA TAX ARBITRATION HEARING SET FOR FEBRUARY: PTI; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone: Transaction Values Shareholding at $4.3B; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete telecoms group’s ‘reshaping’; 14/05/2018 – Mint: Idea Vodafone may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal; 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: Vodafone Won 50 MHz of 3.4 GHz Spectrum for GBP378.2 Mln; 20/04/2018 – Vodafone Pulls Brand From Three African Nations After Pact Ended; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 29/05/2018 – Portugal antitrust body rejects Altice remedies in Media Capital deal; 28/04/2018 – India’s ldea Cellular posts 6th straight quarterly loss

Among 5 analysts covering Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cigna Corp has $254 highest and $18500 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 25.99% above currents $165.57 stock price. Cigna Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. See Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) latest ratings:

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $62.59 billion. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations divisions. It has a 14.29 P/E ratio. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other services and products to insured and self-insured customers.

The stock increased 2.10% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $165.57. About 1.85 million shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – Cigna, Express Scripts Will Continue to Operate as Independent Companies; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – NCPA Statement on Cigna’s Bid to Acquire Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts in Latest Health Care Deal; 12/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Express Scripts Holding Co. Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms CareCentrix’s B1 CFR, assigns B1 to the proposed credit facility and changes the outlook to negative; 15/03/2018 – CT Pharmacists: Industry insiders say Cigna’s $67 billion acquisition of Express Scripts could lead to to fewer choices; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE NAMED CIGNA; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Cigna to buy Express Scripts for $54 billion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Cigna Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.17% or 90,098 shares. Yhb reported 2,161 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability reported 286 shares. Sky Gru Ltd stated it has 5,174 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 6,765 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 14,814 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd holds 0.48% or 28,697 shares. Cullinan Assocs holds 1,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gulf International National Bank (Uk) owns 88,401 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 404 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd accumulated 6,353 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.28% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Amer Rech & Company accumulated 212 shares. Qci Asset Management holds 0% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) or 31 shares.

Wade G W & Inc decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 11,321 shares to 13,256 valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 4,709 shares and now owns 73,676 shares. Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) was reduced too.

