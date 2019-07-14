Wade G W & Has Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Position By $600,013; 0 Analysts Bullish Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)

Among 6 analysts covering Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Walgreens Boots Alliance had 15 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WBA in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 3 by Loop Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 1. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. UBS maintained Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) on Monday, March 4 with “Sell” rating. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Morgan Stanley. See Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $74.0000 73.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $53.0000 51.0000

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $67 New Target: $61 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $76 New Target: $60 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $78 New Target: $60 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $60 New Target: $49 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $77 New Target: $60 Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Wade G W & Inc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 46.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wade G W & Inc sold 11,321 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Wade G W & Inc holds 13,256 shares with $712,000 value, down from 24,577 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $199.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 10.59M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 3.83M shares traded. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has declined 18.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WBA News: 28/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.73, EST. $1.55, BOOSTS FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens reports 12 percent rise in sales; 08/03/2018 – Walgreens Boots Alliance names James Kehoe global chief financial officer; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens Tops Views, Raises Guidance — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 08/03/2018 – Walgreens shuffles financial leadership; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 14/03/2018 – Pacific Northwest Sees Flu Activity Gains; 28/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Walgreens boosting hourly workers’ pay by $100 million per year; 31/05/2018 – Perfectil Launches In The US At Walgreens Nationwide

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. The company has market cap of $50.34 billion. It operates through three divisions: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. It has a 10.91 P/E ratio. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Wade G W & Inc increased Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd stake by 9,645 shares to 96,466 valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 20,831 shares and now owns 246,669 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 21.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 44 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Rosenblatt maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Reduce” rating by Nomura given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, March 15 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Management Inc reported 8,280 shares. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,652 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cadence Bank & Trust Na holds 0.11% or 5,196 shares. Notis holds 33,575 shares. Burke & Herbert Comml Bank accumulated 100,264 shares. Wharton Business Gp Ltd Llc reported 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Texas Yale Capital Corp accumulated 120,856 shares. Stillwater Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 12,848 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Company holds 0.24% or 19,267 shares. 346,057 were accumulated by Freestone Capital Ltd Company. Field Main State Bank has invested 0.18% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 7.36 million shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. The Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson Lc has invested 1.71% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Washington Bankshares invested 0.29% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Franklin Inc reported 22.84 million shares stake.