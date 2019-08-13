Waddell & Reed Financial Position in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose; Ycg Raised Its Holding in Schwab Charles New (SCHW) by $1.00 Million

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 12,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 491,819 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.59M, down from 504,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $373.21. About 933,045 shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 23,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 778,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.57 million, up from 755,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.41. About 8.49 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 08/05/2018 – Casey Schwab of NFL Players Association to Keynote Summer Meeting Of Legislators from Gaming States, July 13-15 in Cleveland; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. TOTAL ASSETS $3.33 TRILLION, UP 15% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in San Francisco and Austin; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Group accumulated 2,172 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 27,136 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 5,398 shares. 330,575 were accumulated by Bridgewater Assocs L P. 6,647 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prns. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 0.1% or 950,991 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.49% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors has 0.02% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 2.98% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 38,406 are held by Hills Financial Bank. Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 15,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 34,805 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 1.71M are held by Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 27,580 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Madison Inv has invested 0.53% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 50,899 shares to 100,107 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367 worth of stock.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 EPS, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $801.99 million for 19.68 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual EPS reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Corporation In has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 48,917 shares stake. Roberts Glore & Company Il has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Counselors has 0.35% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 30,259 shares. South State Corporation stated it has 1,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3,036 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Com holds 0.46% or 56,364 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 4,706 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 2,359 are held by M Incorporated. Conning Inc reported 4,993 shares. Fiera Cap reported 1,598 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 197 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsr. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors holds 0.03% or 27,486 shares.