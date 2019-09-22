Waddell & Reed Financial Lifted Its Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Position; West Oak Capital Has Lowered Its Paychex (PAYX) Holding as Stock Price Rose

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 19,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94,000, down from 20,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 2.50M shares traded or 34.54% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 139,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The institutional investor held 934,260 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.63M, up from 794,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.38. About 1.25M shares traded or 95.93% up from the average. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Raises Dividend to 33c Vs. 26c; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q Net $80.2M; 22/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18 million and $167.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.91 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.12% or 110,710 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers stated it has 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 222 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 18,778 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 210,538 shares. Moreover, Bangor Bancshares has 0.05% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Advisory Network Ltd Llc holds 34,899 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 248,610 shares. Pinnacle has invested 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Decatur Capital Management accumulated 90,754 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Moreover, Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Co has 3.07% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 377,788 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.19% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 93,284 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 59,002 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 18,574 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WBS shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 78.21 million shares or 3.50% less from 81.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.08% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Sky Invest Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 237,194 shares. Clark Mgmt Grp Incorporated reported 44,139 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership accumulated 0.1% or 1.10 million shares. Cap Global owns 0.05% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 3.33 million shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of stated it has 6,600 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.1% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). California-based Cap Ww Invsts has invested 0% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 81,442 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nbw Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 60,393 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hartford Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 58,102 shares. Putnam Invs Lc holds 0.12% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Lp has 0% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS).

