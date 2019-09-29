Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Holder Continental Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $508,720; Waters (WAT) Valuation Declined While Toronto Dominion Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake by $905,150

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 4,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 49,518 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66 million, down from 53,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $222.53. About 507,003 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 17/05/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS NO COUNTRY, ORGANISATION, COMPANY OR INDIVIDUAL CAN CARRY OUT OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION OR EXPLOITATION IN CHINESE WATERS WITHOUT PERMISSION FROM CHINA; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 16/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Boundary Waters: A way to disconnect from the world; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April; 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.59

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 31,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 232,910 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88 million, down from 264,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.43. About 311,085 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 08/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281715 – WEST WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 18/04/2018 – Scupham Named President of Ivy Distributors, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed 1Q EPS 56c; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Has Decided to Withdraw Waddell & Reed’s Ratings for Its Own Business Reasons; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Mark P. Buyle Appointed Interim General Counsel; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Rambus; 30/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mast Therapeutics, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Smart, Waddell & Reed Financial, Quali; 18/04/2018 – Scupham Named President of lvy Distributors, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Amy Scupham Named President of Ivy Distributors Inc; 12/04/2018 – Waddell is the latest to leave the government’s security agencies, as new national security advisor John Bolton takes over for Gen. H.R. McMaster

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,372 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 187,428 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.11% stake. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd invested in 184,708 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.22% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,262 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 127,348 shares. 13,398 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Wetherby Asset Inc reported 1,714 shares. 2,900 were accumulated by Westwood Mgmt Il. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,184 shares. Snyder Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 11,733 shares. Parsec Finance Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 4,075 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.04% or 1,637 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 5,014 shares.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20M for 26.12 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 52,935 shares to 238,141 shares, valued at $67.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 527,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Analysts await Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 29.31% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WDR’s profit will be $29.54 million for 10.63 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

