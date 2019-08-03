Waddell & Reed Financial Has Upped Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding By $1.48 Million; TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH) Had 2 Bulls

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 1.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc acquired 15,261 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock declined 2.68%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 1.42 million shares with $138.02M value, up from 1.41 million last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $8.31B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $101.59. About 513,186 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN

TRI Pointe Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc., engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. It also manufactures and sells land and lots. It has a 10.44 P/E ratio. The firm operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold TRI Pointe Group, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 150.16 million shares or 7.73% less from 162.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) for 12,777 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Co holds 0% or 274,017 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 577,939 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 1.28M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated invested in 0% or 81 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 1.29 million shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.01% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). James holds 80,551 shares. Vanguard reported 13.33M shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.03% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Fuller Thaler Asset accumulated 2.62M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.06% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Garde Capital owns 20,125 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 124,964 shares. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 44,802 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Halsey Associates Ct has 0.04% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Mackenzie Fin holds 21,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Ltd Com has 111,240 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 46,288 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 69,714 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 434,179 shares. Amer Natl Registered Advisor Inc has invested 0.27% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Exchange Mngmt holds 39,855 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Stephens Inv Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 1.01% or 510,947 shares. Sterling Capital Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 3,748 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 88,776 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.2% or 16,329 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 15,248 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 4,353 are owned by Lpl Finance Lc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 32,440 shares to 774,260 valued at $37.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) stake by 79,303 shares and now owns 1.84 million shares. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Guidewire Software had 7 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by PiperJaffray.