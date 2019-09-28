Waddell & Reed Financial Boosted Its Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Holding; THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) Has 0.63 Sentiment

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) stake by 0.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc acquired 11,093 shares as Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR)’s stock declined 4.04%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 1.19 million shares with $161.13 million value, up from 1.18M last quarter. Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc now has $6.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $156.62. About 289,704 shares traded or 4.58% up from the average. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) investors sentiment increased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 10 funds increased and opened new positions, while 16 sold and trimmed holdings in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund. The funds in our database reported: 1.84 million shares, down from 1.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding THL Credit Senior Loan Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 13 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) stake by 31,192 shares to 871,835 valued at $12.39M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 45,810 shares and now owns 241,070 shares. Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MPWR shares while 108 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 41.00 million shares or 2.01% more from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Brinker owns 6,462 shares. Bahl And Gaynor invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Connable Office holds 0.07% or 2,898 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company invested in 4 shares or 0% of the stock. 232,154 were reported by Loomis Sayles And L P. Intl Grp Inc accumulated 77,774 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vanguard, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.68 million shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,863 shares. Atria Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 57,890 shares. Robecosam Ag accumulated 163,000 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 21,133 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Monolithic Power Systems has $17500 highest and $165 lowest target. $170’s average target is 8.54% above currents $156.62 stock price. Monolithic Power Systems had 5 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of MPWR in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund for 321,785 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 92,758 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 37,500 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 141,142 shares.