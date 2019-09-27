Waddell & Reed Financial Upped By $2.39 Million Its Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) Position; The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Had 2 Bulls

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) stake by 12.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc acquired 36,263 shares as Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI)’s stock declined 26.26%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 331,118 shares with $21.96M value, up from 294,855 last quarter. Mgp Ingredients Inc New now has $853.63M valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $50.14. About 60,142 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c

Among 3 analysts covering Go-Ahead Group The PLC (LON:GOG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Go-Ahead Group The PLC has GBX 2290 highest and GBX 1548 lowest target. GBX 2130’s average target is 4.82% above currents GBX 2032 stock price. Go-Ahead Group The PLC had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of GOG in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 7. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Monday, June 10. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Tuesday, July 30 with “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) on Thursday, April 11 with “Underweight” rating. See The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 2010.00 New Target: GBX 2100.00 Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1930.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 1950.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2260.00 New Target: GBX 2290.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1548.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 1519.00 New Target: GBX 1548.00 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1930.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2260.00 Maintain

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. The company has market cap of 877.01 million GBP. It operates through three divisions: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. It has a 14.89 P/E ratio. The firm also offers rail replacement and other contracted services.

More notable recent The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) And Wondering If The 26% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.Co.Uk‘s news article titled: “With FTSE 250 Go-Ahead Group’s share price up 10% today, I’d do this – Motley Fool UK” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.96% or GBX 62 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2032. About 84,188 shares traded or 18.56% up from the average. The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL) stake by 7,716 shares to 430,705 valued at $71.85M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 2.02 million shares and now owns 5.59 million shares. O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold MGPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 19.69 million shares or 1.41% more from 19.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent And Co Inc owns 71,499 shares. 20 are owned by Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Liability. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 5,107 shares. Country Club Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 624 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 8,808 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP owns 5,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Raymond James Na owns 9,167 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 0.01% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Comerica Retail Bank reported 0.02% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 564,101 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). First Interstate National Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 215 shares. Chilton Inv Lc holds 0.04% or 19,543 shares.

More notable recent MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where MGP Ingredients, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MGPI) Earnings Growth Stands Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At MGP Ingredients, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MGPI) 18% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Reports Election of Kerry Walsh Skelly to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 734% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,375 activity. The insider Griffin Augustus C. bought 2,500 shares worth $119,375.