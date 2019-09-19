Waddell & Reed Financial Lifted Its Caredx (CDNA) Stake by $18.14 Million; Tekla Capital Management Cut Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Stake by $522,346; Valuation Rose

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc. (CHRS) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 23,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The institutional investor held 291,419 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, down from 315,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 28,966 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 04/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – ANTICIPATE CASH USE IN OPERATIONS OF APPROXIMATELY $30 – $35 MLN PER QUARTER IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 02/04/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 08/03/2018 – Coherus BioSciences 4Q Loss/Shr 84c; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 518,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.55 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 13,936 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Buys 2.4% Position in CareDx; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,103 shares to 333,316 shares, valued at $24.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 17,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Analysts await Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 141.38% or $1.23 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. CHRS’s profit will be $25.11M for 14.10 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Coherus BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold CHRS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 62.66 million shares or 0.54% more from 62.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intll Group Inc owns 39,357 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 790,963 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 5,794 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) or 349,933 shares. Legal General Public Llc holds 11,642 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 137,959 shares. C Worldwide Gp A S holds 678,464 shares. Pier Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 1.17% or 343,308 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 4.26 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Northern Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 696,453 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 521,539 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0.03% or 6.82M shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 3,400 shares. 11,428 were reported by Ares Limited Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 220,543 are owned by Friess Associate Ltd Liability Com. Sg Limited Co has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Armstrong Henry H Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc has 50,257 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated stated it has 516 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 548,465 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 22,855 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Company holds 15,877 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated holds 1.68% or 256,460 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 60,800 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.36M are owned by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Com stated it has 555,483 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 7,283 shares.