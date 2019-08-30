Waddell & Reed Financial Cut Its Noble Energy (NBL) Stake as Market Value Declined; Tableau Software (DATA) Holder Tiverton Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position by $304,419

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 48,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.20 million, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 4.27 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy to Develop Natural Gas From Alen Field Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia to announce first oilfield awards in 4 years next month; 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of 7.5 % Working Interest in Tamar; 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SANCTION OF PROJECT IS CONTINGENT UPON FINAL COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS BEING EXECUTED; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Noble Energy at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 11/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 109.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 2,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 4,578 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, up from 2,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Holding Corp by 42,805 shares to 53,830 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 2,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,460 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 10,477 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $133.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 62,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

