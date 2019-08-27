Waddell & Reed Financial Has Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted General Mls (GIS) Stake by $1.10 Million; Valuation Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 76.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 434,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383.77 million, up from 571,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $358.68. About 862,808 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N COMMERCIAL DIVISION CEO SAYS STUDYING OPTIONS FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF 737 JET; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 53.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 21,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 61,493 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 39,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 784,014 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House Ltd owns 43,380 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 248,886 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Lc reported 224,225 shares. Horizon Investments stated it has 3,909 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 53,815 shares. Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Paragon Capital Limited Liability has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bell Bancshares owns 76,314 shares. Kings Point Capital holds 0.03% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Lc stated it has 400,765 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Town And Country Bancorporation And Trust Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co accumulated 0.24% or 9,865 shares. Signaturefd Limited reported 4,824 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 700 shares. 6,805 were reported by Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc. Mai Cap Management holds 6,205 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6,784 shares to 14,797 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 287,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,521 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 387,042 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $73.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 57,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).