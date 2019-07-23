Waddell & Reed Financial Has Trimmed Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding by $59.89 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Share Price Rose, 1St Source Bank Lowered by $428,409 Its Stake

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 172,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 654,722 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.32 million, down from 826,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $351.92. About 437,753 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,537 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 28,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $135.11. About 4.10M shares traded or 159.07% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Adj EPS $1.71; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,379 shares to 1,970 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 31,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,883 shares, and has risen its stake in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 45,498 shares to 606,076 shares, valued at $41.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 27,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 31.53 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.