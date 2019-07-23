Waddell & Reed Financial Upped Mastercard (MA) Position by $16.28 Million as Shares Rose; South Dakota Investment Council Has Decreased Its Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stake by $3.61 Million

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 72,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 522,176 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.33 million, down from 594,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 5.43 million shares traded or 3.76% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 12/03/2018 – 62BZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 88ST: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY `VERY ACTIVE’ IN LOOKING AT BLOCKCHAIN; 11/04/2018 – 40SI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Launches New Retirement Plan Oversight Tool; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON NAMES SIECZKOWSKI, HEAD OF TECH ARCHITECTURE & DATA; 20/03/2018 – 83UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 90MG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – 59ZN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Pretax Operating Margin 35%

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 69,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428.87M, up from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $278.82. About 1.83 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of The West owns 34,163 shares. Northeast Invest Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,710 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 10.52 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment Management stated it has 8,142 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 324,444 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc has invested 0.08% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 4,323 shares. Pitcairn Com has invested 0.05% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Fmr holds 0.19% or 31.98M shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 184,732 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 9,661 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 74,629 shares. Spinnaker Tru reported 4,951 shares. Btim Corp accumulated 4,587 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.16% or 15,868 shares in its portfolio.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 131,729 shares to 439,961 shares, valued at $16.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 22,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 196,282 shares to 446,792 shares, valued at $159.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 94,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,851 shares, and cut its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Ltd Liability holds 8.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 71,777 shares. Oppenheimer Com invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kentucky Retirement owns 39,465 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Arrow Financial accumulated 0.27% or 4,972 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Com owns 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,269 shares. 110,119 were reported by Bank. Blue Financial accumulated 22,210 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.84% or 791,446 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 17,231 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Swedbank invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 52,772 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 13,567 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cohen Lawrence B has invested 1.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Tru Na invested 0.82% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

