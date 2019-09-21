Waddell & Reed Financial Has Trimmed Holding in Mercury Sys (MRCY) by $13.13 Million; Snap On Ord (SNA) Position Has Lifted by Cincinnati Insurance Company

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 13.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 187,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.41 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.21. About 369,972 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense lndustry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSECURE Technology; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $429.3 MLN, A $111.3 MLN INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees 4Q Rev $146.7M-$151.7M; 18/04/2018 – Significant financial strain becoming obvious in $MRCY. Impossible to understand how Adj EBITDA can grow over 100% while free cash (for capex light biz) trends downward; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 08/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Announces Defense Industry’s First Space-Qualified Commercial Solid-State Drive; 24/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Unveils Defense Industry’s First Digital Transceiver Optimized for System Security Engineering using BuiltSEC; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Buys 1.1% Position in Mercury Systems; 18/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS NEW STRONG SELL AT SPRUCE POINT; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS SEES 4Q REV. $146.7M TO $151.7M, EST. $134.6M

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Snap On Ord (SNA) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 52,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.68 million, up from 39,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Snap On Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $155.71. About 404,009 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 427,893 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 613,698 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amg National Tru Bancorp accumulated 5,836 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 280 shares. 24,297 are held by Piedmont Inv Advsrs. West Oak Ltd Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Moreover, Bowen Hanes & has 0.09% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 12,520 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Gam Ag invested in 13,640 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 55,796 shares. The Illinois-based Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 7,276 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj reported 12,650 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. World Asset reported 3,691 shares.

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Shareholders Booked A 38% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Examination Of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 56,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $18.30M for 63.04 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe And Rusling holds 179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cipher Cap Lp has 0.04% invested in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) for 6,906 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 6,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Prescott Gp Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability, Oklahoma-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). First Interstate Bankshares has invested 0% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). 5.51 million are owned by Vanguard Gru. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 73,066 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.27 million shares. 43,037 were reported by Partners Limited Co. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 50,300 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Eam Investors Llc holds 23,598 shares. Blair William Com Il holds 0.07% or 185,936 shares. Pier Capital Ltd Llc reported 1.16% stake.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 139,511 shares to 934,260 shares, valued at $44.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 223,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

More notable recent Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mercury Systems to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Massachusetts-based Mercury Systems Inc. expands Alabama operations – Birmingham Business Journal” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Mercury Systems Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercury Systems Receives $8.2M Order for SWaP-Optimized Memory for Advanced Airborne C2I Application – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.