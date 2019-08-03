Waddell & Reed Financial Has Cut Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Valuation Rose; Smith A O (AOS) Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Decreased Its Position as Share Price Declined

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (AOS) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 8,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 55,909 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, down from 64,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Smith A O Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 1.40M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 288,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251.37 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 346,840 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $125.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 33,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. 13,200 A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shares with value of $660,244 were sold by Goodwin Wallace E. Shares for $980,000 were sold by JONES PAUL W on Friday, February 8.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 266,363 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $271.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 20,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.