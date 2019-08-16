Waddell & Reed Financial Has Cut By $588,800 Its International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Position; Shorts at SCHAEFFLER AG SCHAEFFLER AG INH.VZO GER (SCFLF) Raised By 98.12%

SCHAEFFLER AG SCHAEFFLER AG INH.VZO GER (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) had an increase of 98.12% in short interest. SCFLF’s SI was 1.14 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 98.12% from 575,200 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 5698 days are for SCHAEFFLER AG SCHAEFFLER AG INH.VZO GER (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)’s short sellers to cover SCFLF’s short positions. It closed at $6.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) stake by 10.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 4,600 shares as International Flavors&Fragra (IFF)’s stock rose 4.48%. The Waddell & Reed Financial Inc holds 38,528 shares with $4.96 million value, down from 43,128 last quarter. International Flavors&Fragra now has $12.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $112.74. About 836,887 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.57 billion. The Company’s Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems. It has a 3.92 P/E ratio. This segment also provides hybrid and electrical drive systems, such as hybrid modules, electrical axle drives, and electrical wheel hub drives; replacement parts; training courses; and advisory services through its repair hotline or online workshop portal, as well as develops specialized tools.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $15.49 million activity. 40,000 shares valued at $5.22 million were bought by Winder Investment Pte Ltd on Wednesday, February 20.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) stake by 5,230 shares to 465,753 valued at $42.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) stake by 577,639 shares and now owns 2.01 million shares. Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) was raised too.

