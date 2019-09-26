Waddell & Reed Financial Lowered Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake by $63.23 Million; Shares Rose; Matthew 25 Management Has Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Position by $579,000

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 96,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.53 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.25M shares traded or 14.41% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – New York University professor of marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 09/04/2018 – Facebook says it will inform users if their data was wrongly shared with political data firm Cambridge Analytica; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says Data-Sharing Tool Complied With FTC; 20/03/2018 – FTC reportedly to investigate Facebook’s use of personal data; 27/03/2018 – Daily Trust: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook 2 weeks to answer data scanda; 22/03/2018 – German justice minister raises pressure on Facebook; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook will not unveil its smart speakers at F8 while it deals with data misuse scandal, but still plans t; 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will make a statement on the data breach within 24 hours

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 103,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 332,206 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.23M, down from 435,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $14.58 during the last trading session, reaching $551.87. About 351,631 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 38,460 shares to 466,159 shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 18,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 6,873 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 52,080 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Davenport Limited Company owns 0.44% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 60,987 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp owns 33,357 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 72 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fmr Lc reported 1.35 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 4,318 shares. Bender Robert And Associates, a California-based fund reported 16,619 shares. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd reported 24,596 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 69,514 shares. Axiom Interest Limited Liability Corporation De has 0.43% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Symmetry Peak Management Ltd Company owns 0.18% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 1,250 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 23,681 shares. Fundsmith Llp stated it has 23,644 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,183 for 6898.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Truepoint Incorporated holds 0.36% or 23,317 shares in its portfolio. Mcrae Mgmt Inc invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 9,235 shares. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bahl Gaynor Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,735 shares. Altavista Wealth Incorporated holds 1.79% or 29,035 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Mgmt Company owns 1,443 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Aviva Pcl stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cim Ltd has 3.57% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 53,619 shares. Brandywine Trust has 31,605 shares for 4.31% of their portfolio. Lumbard Kellner Ltd Com stated it has 29,580 shares. Letko Brosseau And Associates Inc owns 221,823 shares. Paradigm Advsrs Limited Liability Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 18,214 shares. Miles Capital Incorporated has 0.91% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,807 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated reported 60,017 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $274.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 19,500 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.