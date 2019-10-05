Waddell & Reed Financial Stake in Dexcom (DXCM) Lifted as Market Value Rose; Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Raised Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stake

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 18,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.27 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $160.37. About 665,118 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 32,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.51M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 2.90 million shares traded or 37.13% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 39,656 shares to 58,495 shares, valued at $13.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 27,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,497 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

