Waddell & Reed Financial Has Trimmed Its Chevron New (CVX) Position by $7.18 Million; Share Value Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Gateway Investment Advisers Raised Holding

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 57,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 842,466 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.84M, down from 900,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.85 million shares traded or 23.74% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 44,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 138,503 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.61 million, up from 94,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 18/04/2018 – May 29 will mark the second time that Starbucks has closed its stores for an afternoon; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger Overshadowed by Starbucks But It Sees Growth Ahead; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 213,151 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $87.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 8,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,017 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability reported 678,609 shares. Moreover, Glenview State Bank Tru Dept has 2.84% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 81,645 shares. Money Management Ltd Liability holds 2.34% or 52,141 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0.57% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 151,780 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0.26% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 202,911 were reported by Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Brown Brothers Harriman Co holds 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 33,943 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 19,400 shares. Opus Cap Grp Inc Limited Com stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 1St Source Natl Bank reported 32,726 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.67% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Cwh Cap has 0.33% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 9,788 shares. Cognios Limited Liability Corp holds 27,255 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0.05% or 60,879 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks -3% after guidance update – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Starbucks Is Up 19% in 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Still Dunkin’ My Money In – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: ROKU, SBUX, SLV, LYFT, SQ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 26,753 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $151.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 69,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big Oil CEOs promote carbon capture efforts – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley speculates on E&P sector mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Corporation holds 0.43% or 452,939 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee LP has invested 1.47% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rnc Mgmt Ltd holds 3.24% or 375,096 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc accumulated 0.36% or 84,821 shares. Capital Invest Counsel Inc invested in 6,890 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va accumulated 106,787 shares. Blackrock holds 131.52 million shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id stated it has 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brown Advisory Securities Lc invested in 10,967 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Kames Cap Public Limited invested in 433,744 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has 9,315 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct holds 0.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 7,728 shares. Everett Harris & Ca has invested 1.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Company reported 22,448 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.26% or 5,860 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.