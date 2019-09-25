Waddell & Reed Financial Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Xilinx (XLNX)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 104,171 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28 million, up from 100,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $96.12. About 3.10M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 333,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.14 million, up from 857,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 3.88M shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sns Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 7,900 shares. Beck Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 2.21% or 35,528 shares. Cookson Peirce And stated it has 2.63% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Stanley owns 2,184 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 5,371 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 20,162 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia has 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.09% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Axa reported 0.27% stake. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 8,555 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 3,803 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 194,050 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.12% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 7.16M shares. Bridges Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Capital Management Lc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 51,434 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc holds 0.12% or 41,347 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% or 53,970 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co holds 3.55M shares. 11,360 are held by Coastline. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ftb Advisors reported 0% stake. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,412 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 21,400 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 277,176 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings owns 360,202 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc owns 853,158 shares. C Wide Group Incorporated Hldg A S reported 0.02% stake. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 18,200 shares. Axa invested 0.21% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.12M shares to 347,290 shares, valued at $22.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,645 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

