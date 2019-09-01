Waddell & Reed Financial Holds Position in J & J Snack Foods (JJSF); San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Stake in Visa (V) Boosted as Stock Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) by 273.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 161,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% . The institutional investor held 220,504 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.03 million, up from 59,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $193.06. About 66,702 shares traded. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days; 30/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods 2Q EPS 95c; 04/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 277.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 27,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 37,765 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold JJSF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 13.26 million shares or 2.78% less from 13.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 4,717 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,468 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) for 8,714 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc owns 10,508 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc has 51 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,157 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System. Glenmede Tru Na reported 2,194 shares. Ranger Inv Management Ltd Partnership reported 241,540 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) for 6,052 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 51,504 shares. Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 0.17% or 2,738 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 47,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Ntwk Lc stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Company accumulated 26,111 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 75,070 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 10,870 shares to 209,025 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 12,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,276 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

