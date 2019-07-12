Waddell & Reed Financial Boosted Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $312,884; Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Lifted Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $1.01 Million; Stock Price Declined

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.42. About 21.09 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 1,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,228 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.97M, up from 145,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $310.9. About 1.46M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Ashfield Prtn Llc has 0.47% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd invested 0.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cohen Cap holds 69,506 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Company holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6.60 million shares. Voya Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6.07M shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 349,819 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Co has 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jacobs And Ca holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 179,262 shares. 7,501 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Edgemoor Invest Advsr invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sfe Inv Counsel holds 26,425 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stralem & Inc has invested 3.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Orrstown Fincl Services has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 11,870 shares to 309,627 shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,834 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 87,200 shares to 941,700 shares, valued at $10.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pluralsight Inc by 36,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

