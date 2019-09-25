Waddell & Reed Financial Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Raised by $33.97 Million; Rocky Mountain Advisers Has Trimmed Its Southern Co (SO) Stake by $488,620

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.71. About 1.46M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 17,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 410,887 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $778.07M, up from 392,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $863.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1745.05. About 1.84M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers doesn’t make sense; 20/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Amazon tops Google as second most valuable company in U.S. BU-150TU; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has partnered with a number of banks for a variety of financial products; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model; 19/03/2018 – Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc holds 879,525 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 926,582 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated holds 81,469 shares. Jnba, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,081 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Liability reported 8,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 108,258 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has 2,152 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Roberts Glore & Il, Illinois-based fund reported 7,002 shares. Gam Holdg Ag accumulated 18,700 shares. Hills Financial Bank & Tru accumulated 5,929 shares or 0.08% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Peninsula Asset Mgmt holds 8,090 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Td Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 146 shares.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 14.03 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 105,100 shares to 518,350 shares, valued at $44.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 105,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,994 shares, and cut its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).