Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Share Price Declined While Heartland Advisors Boosted Stake by $1.94 Million; Regents Of The University Of California Holds Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,470 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 17,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 11.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 114,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 676,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.70 million, up from 562,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 794,123 shares traded or 0.55% up from the average. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 23/05/2018 – CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC CKK.V – ROBERT WADDELL DID NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT THIS SHAREHOLDERS MEETING; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Amy Scupham Named President of Ivy Distributors Inc; 01/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed 1Q Net $46.3M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 12/04/2018 – Axios: Scoop: Ricky Waddell is leaving the White House; 20/04/2018 – DJ Waddell & Reed Financial Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDR); 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Scupham Named President of lvy Distributors, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282446 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 01/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed 1Q EPS 56c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Tru Company has 0.43% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 25,790 shares. Mirae Asset accumulated 412,974 shares. Moreover, Notis has 0.46% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,200 shares. Eastern Savings Bank stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sit Inv Associate owns 1.27% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 680,975 shares. Glenmede Co Na accumulated 0.3% or 1.13M shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 246,976 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.24% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 127,088 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Whitnell And owns 8,941 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Conning Inc owns 849,926 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. First Finance National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Independent stated it has 26,752 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Pa owns 39,440 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Geode Capital Ltd holds 0.01% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) or 1.21 million shares. Gabelli Funds invested in 0.15% or 1.36 million shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd invested 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). 15,686 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdg Public Limited. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 2,318 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 369,793 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc World holds 0% or 11,910 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 115 shares. Van Eck Assocs owns 326 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 73,753 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Com. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) or 143,398 shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 39,136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.02M were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn.

More notable recent Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Waddell & Reed (WDR) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Waddell & Reed CEO turns over chief investment officer role – Kansas City Business Journal” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Downtown sees slight uptick in Class A office space – Kansas City Business Journal” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Waddell & Reed settles class action accusing it of breaching fiduciary duty – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 77,382 shares to 459,102 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hydrogenics Corp New (NASDAQ:HYGS) by 66,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 830,199 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).