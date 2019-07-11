Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.11 N/A 2.06 8.34 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 49 2.57 N/A 3.77 12.35

Table 1 demonstrates Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.45. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 1 3 0 2.75

Meanwhile, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s average price target is $48.2, while its potential upside is 10.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares and 90.7% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation -3.2% -11.58% -11.29% -4.1% -18.83% -1.19%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. was more bearish than The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation beats Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.