Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Since Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.07 N/A 2.06 8.48 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 4.59 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 16.94%. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, Oxford Square Capital Corp. has 8.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend while Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.