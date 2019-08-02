Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.13 N/A 2.06 8.48 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.30 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend while Oxford Lane Capital Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.