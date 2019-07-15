Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.12 N/A 2.06 8.34 Northern Trust Corporation 91 3.28 N/A 6.45 14.61

Table 1 highlights Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is presently more affordable than Northern Trust Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.45 beta indicates that Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is 45.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Northern Trust Corporation’s 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

On the other hand, Northern Trust Corporation’s potential upside is 18.59% and its consensus price target is $106.6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.5%. About 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76% Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend while Northern Trust Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.