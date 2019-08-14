Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.03 N/A 2.06 8.48 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.18 N/A 0.15 16.87

In table 1 we can see Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares and 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance while Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. has 16.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.