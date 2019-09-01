Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

As Asset Management businesses, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.08 N/A 2.06 8.48 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.36 N/A 1.15 15.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 30.5% respectively. About 0.7% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.29% 4.98% -5.91% 3.98% -9.56% -3.21% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has -3.21% weaker performance while Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. has 7.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.